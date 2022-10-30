Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 58.51% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The company had revenue of $90.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. On average, analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

(Get Rating)

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.