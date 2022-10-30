Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th.
Safe Bulkers Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.64. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safe Bulkers
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Safe Bulkers by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.45% of the company’s stock.
About Safe Bulkers
Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.