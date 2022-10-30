Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($34.69) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.74.
Salzgitter Price Performance
Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16.
About Salzgitter
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
