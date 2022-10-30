Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Price Target Cut to €30.00

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €34.00 ($34.69) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Salzgitter from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.74.

Shares of SZGPY opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.38. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

