SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €115.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SAP to €116.00 ($118.37) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on SAP in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on SAP in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

SAP Trading Down 0.2 %

ETR SAP opened at €97.74 ($99.73) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26. SAP has a twelve month low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a twelve month high of €129.74 ($132.39). The business’s fifty day moving average is €86.78 and its 200 day moving average is €90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

