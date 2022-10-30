Sapphire Price Reaches $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Sapphire has a market capitalization of $25.38 million and $48,006.00 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sapphire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 40.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Sapphire alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,595.09 or 0.07704141 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00088421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00033650 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00067498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015246 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00025613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (CRYPTO:SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sapphire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sapphire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.