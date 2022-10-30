Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PPL news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,972.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $26.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.44.

PPL Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

