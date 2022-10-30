Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $12,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.82. 5,429,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $79.44 and a one year high of $124.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

