Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI reduced its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Duke Energy Price Performance

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $39,200.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,657,638.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded up $2.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.00. 3,139,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

