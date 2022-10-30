Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.42-$0.47 EPS.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.75. The stock had a trading volume of 270,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,240. The firm has a market cap of $747.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.76. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $59.70.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.60 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 357.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the second quarter worth about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

