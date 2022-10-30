ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Short Interest Down 32.6% in October

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,200 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 30th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScION Tech Growth II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCOB. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II during the third quarter worth about $10,999,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ScION Tech Growth II by 124.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,289,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,633,000 after acquiring an additional 714,878 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 124.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 731,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 406,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

ScION Tech Growth II Price Performance

ScION Tech Growth II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.99. The stock had a trading volume of 36,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,837. The company has a market cap of $430.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. ScION Tech Growth II has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

About ScION Tech Growth II

ScION Tech Growth II ( NASDAQ:SCOB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter.

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

