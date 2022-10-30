Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in Eaton by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 28.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ETN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.46.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Stock Performance

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN opened at $150.28 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.