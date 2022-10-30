Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 31.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.92.

MetLife Stock Up 2.8 %

MET opened at $73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.02. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 49.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.