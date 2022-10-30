Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 452 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
3M Stock Up 3.1 %
MMM stock opened at $126.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.06 and a 200 day moving average of $133.83. The firm has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
3M Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.
Insider Transactions at 3M
In related news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.73.
3M Company Profile
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 3M (MMM)
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Chevron Gushes More Profits; Is it Time for Investors to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.