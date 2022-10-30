Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 51,601 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 51,601 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WMB opened at $32.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.86 and a 52-week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.