Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

