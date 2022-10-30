SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Short Interest Down 13.5% in October

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the September 30th total of 2,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 546,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEI Investments stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 552,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,583. The company has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $65.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.38.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SEIC shares. William Blair restated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet cut SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $836,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,208.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at $503,163,135.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 70.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SEI Investments

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.