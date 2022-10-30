Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target Cut to $49.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ST has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.93.

ST stock opened at $40.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.04. Sensata Technologies has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $65.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,199.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 160.5% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

