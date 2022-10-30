Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.4% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,237,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,038. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $132.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.33. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

