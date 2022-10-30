Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Sells 1,890 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.89. 20,741,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,282,922. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $41.59.

