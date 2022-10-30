Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) and EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI) Head-To-Head Survey

EVI Industries (NYSE:EVI – Get Rating) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVI Industries and Service Co. International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVI Industries $267.32 million 0.85 $4.09 million $0.30 60.40 Service Co. International $4.14 billion 2.33 $802.94 million $4.63 13.23

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than EVI Industries. Service Co. International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVI Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

EVI Industries has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVI Industries and Service Co. International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVI Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 3 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than EVI Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.4% of EVI Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.4% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.7% of EVI Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EVI Industries and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVI Industries 1.53% 3.62% 2.03% Service Co. International 18.38% 39.67% 4.88%

Summary

Service Co. International beats EVI Industries on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVI Industries

(Get Rating)

EVI Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications. It also supplies related replacement parts and accessories; and provides installation, maintenance, and repair services to government, institutional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. The company was formerly known as EnviroStar, Inc. and changed its name to EVI Industries, Inc. in December 2018. EVI Industries, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Service Co. International

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 488 cemeteries, including 299 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, eight Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was incorporated in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.