Seven Eight Capital LP Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Seven Eight Capital LP cut its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 16,579 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,103 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,718,000 after buying an additional 14,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,707,000 after acquiring an additional 30,813 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,851,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,975 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

TEL opened at $122.65 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $104.76 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $395,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,039.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

