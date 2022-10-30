Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $228,000 in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 139,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,699,000 after buying an additional 71,532 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

Graco Price Performance

In other news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GGG opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.10. Graco Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.48 and a 12-month high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $548.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Graco

(Get Rating)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.