Seven Eight Capital LP Lowers Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Seven Eight Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,221 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NWL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Newell Brands Stock Down 4.0 %

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 69.17%.

About Newell Brands

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.