Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $238,000 Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 876 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE MCO opened at $269.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.80. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.31). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 66.15%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 33.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total value of $101,281.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $303.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $260.00 to $267.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.29.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Recommended Stories

