Shentu (CTK) Market Capitalization Tops $72.23 Million

Shentu (CTK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 30th. Shentu has a market cap of $72.23 million and approximately $3.64 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00004020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,490.91 or 0.31475073 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012293 BTC.

Shentu Coin Profile

Shentu’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 86,968,977 coins. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Shentu is medium.com/shentu-foundation.

Shentu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shentu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

