Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Short Interest Update

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,490,000 shares, a decrease of 15.1% from the September 30th total of 48,880,000 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.89.

Get Shopify alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,305,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Shopify by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Shopify by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Shopify by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.19. 39,189,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,068,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. Shopify has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.