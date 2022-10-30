Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SHOP. National Bankshares set a $75.00 price target on shares of Shopify and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.89.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $34.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.64. Shopify has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shopify

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 978.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2,100.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 1,680.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

