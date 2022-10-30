Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Velocys (LON:VLS)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Velocys (LON:VLS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Velocys Stock Performance

Velocys stock opened at GBX 4.63 ($0.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £64.64 million and a PE ratio of -5.78. Velocys has a twelve month low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 17.94 ($0.22). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Get Velocys alerts:

About Velocys

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.