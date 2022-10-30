Short Interest in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Rises By 11.1%

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,880,000 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the September 30th total of 12,490,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Marjorie Magner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,525,190.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Ally Financial by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of ALLY opened at $28.29 on Friday. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $25.33 and a 52 week high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a net margin of 24.78% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

