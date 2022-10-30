Short Interest in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Grows By 9.1%

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 952,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total value of $277,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth $508,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $316.75.

Shares of AMP traded up $12.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.17. The company had a trading volume of 638,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,651. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 24.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

