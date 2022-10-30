Short Interest in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Declines By 21.5%

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,240,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the September 30th total of 20,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $4,008,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 258.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 209,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 151,193 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $567,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 64.3% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 28,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NLY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. 9,179,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,914,413. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.08%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

