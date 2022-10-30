Short Interest in Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Decreases By 26.9%

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,293,200 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 5,876,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 581,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

BTEGF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.25. The company had a trading volume of 146,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.06.

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Baytex Energy had a net margin of 32.53% and a return on equity of 39.13%. The business had revenue of $669.32 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BTEGF. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Texas, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties comprise the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

