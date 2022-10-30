Short Interest in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) Decreases By 9.2%

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the September 30th total of 602,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered shares of BigBear.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $2,953,000. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at about $2,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,829. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.05, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $37.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

