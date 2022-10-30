Short Interest in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN) Drops By 52.5%

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the September 30th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Bowman Consulting Group

In related news, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $40,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 4,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $78,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,573,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Alan Hickey sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,949,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWMN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWMN traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. 7,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,444. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.09 million, a PE ratio of 308.46 and a beta of 1.01. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $62.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.44 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.