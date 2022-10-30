Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Drops By 14.6%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 746,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 873,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Boxlight Price Performance

Boxlight stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. Boxlight has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.07 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 26.62% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boxlight will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boxlight

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Boxlight stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 1.11% of Boxlight worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Featured Articles

