Short Interest in BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Decreases By 15.9%

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the September 30th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,098 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.21% of BSQUARE at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.29. BSQUARE has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $2.46.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

