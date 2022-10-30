Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Grows By 9.1%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 30th total of 458,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Cango

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in Cango by 37.5% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango in the second quarter worth $26,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cango by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

Cango Stock Performance

Shares of Cango stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.45. The stock had a trading volume of 156,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,452. The stock has a market cap of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Cango Announces Dividend

Cango ( NYSE:CANG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.20). Cango had a negative net margin of 23.94% and a negative return on equity of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cango will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Cango from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

