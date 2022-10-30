Short Interest in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) Drops By 11.2%

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CB Financial Services Trading Up 5.1 %

CBFV opened at $21.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.59. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.27 million for the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 23.06%. Analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CB Financial Services

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CB Financial Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CB Financial Services in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

