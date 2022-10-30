Short Interest in C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Drops By 36.5%

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 36.5% from the September 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

C&F Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

C&F Financial stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.70. The stock had a trading volume of 641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,206. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 12 month low of $43.10 and a 12 month high of $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

C&F Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C&F Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFFI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,304,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in C&F Financial during the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About C&F Financial

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

