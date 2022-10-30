Short Interest in Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Declines By 16.6%

Champion Iron Limited (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,300 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the September 30th total of 3,608,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Champion Iron from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$9.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Champion Iron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CIAFF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.09. 4,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,873. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $6.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

Champion Iron Company Profile

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.