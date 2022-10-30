Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Expands By 28.8%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the September 30th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of CTHR opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.64. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

