Short Interest in China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Rises By 8.4%

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,086,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 30th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50,860.0 days.

China Oilfield Services Stock Performance

China Oilfield Services stock remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. China Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

China Oilfield Services Company Profile

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Drilling Services, Well Services, Marine Support Services, and Geophysical Acquisition and Surveying Services.

