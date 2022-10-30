Short Interest in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Drops By 28.9%

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the September 30th total of 446,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIGI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colliers International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 594.4% during the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,879,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,201 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $23,807,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,192,000 after acquiring an additional 172,150 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 198,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,801,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 930.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 93,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 84,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CIGI traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.27. 59,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $87.83 and a 1-year high of $158.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.53.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colliers International Group

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.