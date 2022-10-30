Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declines By 8.8%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.
Cosan Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE:CSAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Cosan has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $20.97.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
