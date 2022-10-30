Short Interest in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) Declines By 8.8%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a decrease of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 270,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CSAN shares. TheStreet lowered Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CSAN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $12.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,105. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.81. Cosan has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $20.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSAN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Cosan by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 6.9% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 77,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cosan by 12.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,009 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Cosan in the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cosan by 9.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 6,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.