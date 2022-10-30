Short Interest in Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Rises By 17.6%

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the September 30th total of 565,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 415.7 days.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS CROMF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $15.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CROMF. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.05.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.