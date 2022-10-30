Short Interest in Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW) Decreases By 10.0%

Crypto 1 Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DAOOW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the September 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DAOOW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 189,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,962. Crypto 1 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crypto 1 Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $13,754,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Crypto 1 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000.

Crypto 1 Acquisition Company Profile

It intends to focus on the acquisition of a digital assets and cryptocurrency exchange, payment system, and/or related financial services company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

