Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expands By 25.0%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 387,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 28.5% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Daseke by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.14). Daseke had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $481.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Daseke will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.
Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.
