Short Interest in Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Drops By 9.8%

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 718,300 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the September 30th total of 796,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Deliveroo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 4,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,928. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. Deliveroo has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $4.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Deliveroo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 81 ($0.98) to GBX 89 ($1.08) in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 164 ($1.98) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deliveroo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deliveroo from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 114 ($1.38) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deliveroo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.75.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

