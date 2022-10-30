Short Interest in Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) Grows By 27.3%

Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Drax Group Stock Performance

Shares of DRXGF stock remained flat at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. Drax Group has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $11.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on DRXGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 990 ($11.96) to GBX 1,010 ($12.20) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,150 ($13.90) to GBX 1,175 ($14.20) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 591 ($7.14) to GBX 616 ($7.44) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and Pellet Production. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

