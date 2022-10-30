Short Interest in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Declines By 20.4%

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 65,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Edap Tms Trading Down 0.2 %

EDAP traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.18. The company had a trading volume of 42,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.58. Edap Tms has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market cap of $331.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.14 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edap Tms

Edap Tms ( NASDAQ:EDAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. Edap Tms had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $14.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,943 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

