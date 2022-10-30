Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Rises By 20.8%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.
Electricité de France Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Friday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.
About Electricité de France
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Electricité de France (ECIFF)
- Will Demand from EV Makers Drive Up Freeport-McMoRan stock?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/24-10/28
- McDonald’s Stock Sizzles, but Will it Hit a New All-Time High?
- Can Comcast Monetize Existing Users for Streaming Success?
Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.