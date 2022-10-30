Short Interest in Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Rises By 20.8%

Electricité de France S.A. (OTCMKTS:ECIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 172,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 189.7 days.

Electricité de France Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ECIFF remained flat at $11.50 during trading on Friday. Electricité de France has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $15.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

About Electricité de France

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading activities in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. The company generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, thermal, and cogeneration plants.

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.